The revolution gets energized in the dynamite ‘One Battle After Another’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” adapts Thomas Pynchon’s novel into a political thriller about revolutionary groups fighting oppression. Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn star in this story spanning 16 years of ideological warfare between radicals and conservatives. Anderson draws clear moral lines, refusing to give charisma to racist characters while celebrating those willing to fight for liberation.