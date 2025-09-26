Advertisement
The 2nd Annual L.A. Design Weekend Returns
The second annual Los Angeles Design Weekend kicks off this Friday through Sunday, bringing more than 130 events to downtown and beyond.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
This grassroots festival showcases the work of artists, designers, woodworkers, architects, and interior designers. Tom Carroll got a sneak peek from one of the co-founders, who says the goal is to fill a void in the city by celebrating the caliber of design and art happening here—especially in architecture, interiors, and objects. For details, visit their Instagram @ladesignweekend or ladesignweekend.com.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

