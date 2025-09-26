The 2nd Annual L.A. Design Weekend Returns
The second annual Los Angeles Design Weekend kicks off this Friday through Sunday, bringing more than 130 events to downtown and beyond.
This grassroots festival showcases the work of artists, designers, woodworkers, architects, and interior designers. Tom Carroll got a sneak peek from one of the co-founders, who says the goal is to fill a void in the city by celebrating the caliber of design and art happening here—especially in architecture, interiors, and objects. For details, visit their Instagram @ladesignweekend or ladesignweekend.com.