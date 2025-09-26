Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:20
USC football: Three things to watch against Illinois
Sports

By Ryan Kartje and Mark E. Potts
Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje looks at this weekend’s USC game against Illinois, the team’s first true test against a quarterback and pass-rushing defense.
SportsUSC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

