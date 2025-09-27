An artistic nun’s legacy on view

Corita Kent was a nun and art teacher at Immaculate Heart College in Los Angeles, best known for her vibrant, text-heavy silkscreen prints of the 1960s and ’70s. But over her lifetime, she also shot more than 15,000 35mm slide photographs.

A new exhibition at the Marciano Art Foundation, organized with the Corita Art Center, showcases 1,000 of these images projected across three massive screens inside the foundation’s cavernous Wilshire Boulevard gallery. Tom stopped by to speak with the people behind the show. Admission is free with RSVP. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the show is on view until January.