Bad Bunny will headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime show

By Mikael Wood and Mark E. Potts
Bad Bunny will headline the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl LX, organizers announced Sunday.

This will be the Puerto Rican musician’s second time at the Super Bowl following his appearance with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez during halftime of 2020’s game.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself. It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown,” Bad Bunny — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — said in a statement, noting that “this is for my people, my culture and our history.
