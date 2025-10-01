Proposition 50: What you need to know

California voters will decide whether to redraw congressional districts to favor Democrats, potentially flipping five House seats in 2026. Proposition 50 responds to Texas Republicans’ gerrymandering efforts that could help the GOP maintain control of Congress. The measure would override California’s independent redistricting commission, abandoning 15 years of nonpartisan map-drawing.