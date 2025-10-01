Advertisement
Proposition 50: What you need to know
Politics

Laura Nelson staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Mark Potts.
By Laura J. Nelson and Mark E. Potts
California voters will decide whether to redraw congressional districts to favor Democrats, potentially flipping five House seats in 2026. Proposition 50 responds to Texas Republicans’ gerrymandering efforts that could help the GOP maintain control of Congress. The measure would override California’s independent redistricting commission, abandoning 15 years of nonpartisan map-drawing.
PoliticsCalifornia
Laura J. Nelson

Laura J. Nelson is a staff writer at the Los Angeles Times covering California politics, including the 2026 governor’s race and the midterm elections in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

