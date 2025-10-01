Here’s how the U.S. government shutdown will impact California

The federal government shutdown immediately reverberated across California on Wednesday, with the disruptions expected to worsen the longer the the stalemate lasts. Major transportation hubs, schools, financial and medical services were not initially impacted, with the employees such as air traffic controllers and airport security officials staying on the job. Many iconic parks are still accepting visitors. Some federal employees who are on the job won’t get paid and the shutdown ends. Here is how it directly affects Californians.