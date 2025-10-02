An opening day look at Maydan Market, L.A.’s most exciting new food hall

Chef-founder Rose Previte details the bevy of vendors and dishes at West Adams’ cross-cultural new food hall.

Part food hall, part multicultural melting pot, West Adams’ highly anticipated Maydan Market opened this week with restaurants from some of L.A.’s most notable chefs and restaurateurs from across a range of cuisines and styles.



Spearheaded by chef-founder Rose Previte, the new culinary destination fits seven vendors into a 10,000-square-foot warehouse, with three of them owned by Previte. Maydan, the namesake restaurant, is an L.A. outpost of her Washington, D.C., restaurant, which serves Middle Eastern cuisine fueled by the live fire at the center of the market. Previte’s Compass Rose — also from D.C. — goes from day to night with coffees and khachapuri to cocktails, while her forthcoming wine bar and storefront, Sook, will serve imported pantry staples and bites in the coming days.



Adjacent to Sook is Maléna, from the family behind Tamales Elena, serving their signature Afro-Mexican Guerrerense cuisine such as pozole and tacos. Across the shared dining room is Yhing Yhang, where Holy Basil owners Wedchayan “Deau” Arpapornnopparat and Tongkamal “Joy” Yuon offer a new fire-focused version of their lauded Thai food. Nearby neighbor Lugya’h — from Ponchos Tlayudas chef Alfonso “Poncho” Martínez and Odilia Romero — celebrates indigenous Oaxacan recipes and Martínez’s famous tlayudas. Club 104 is a stall dedicated to pop-up residencies, kicking off with Melissa Cottingham’s Melneficent Wingz for chicken wings, fried chicken biscuits, mac and cheese and more. At the center of it all is the communal hearth, where multiple vendors use the flames to cook meals side by side.