Breaking News
Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo, sending plumes across South Bay
Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:30
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is an immaculate act of damage control
Entertainment & Arts

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is an immaculate act of damage control

Los Angeles Times music critic Mikael Wood
Mark Potts.
By Mikael Wood and Mark E. Potts
Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” serves as damage control after divisive “Tortured Poets Department,” reuniting with hit-makers Max Martin and Shellback for precision-cut pop.

The 12-track album retreats from raw emotional honesty, possibly reflecting Swift’s happiness with Travis Kelce, trading psychological depth for expertly crafted hooks.

While standout tracks showcase Swift’s songwriting prowess, the collection feels like a calculated step back from her predecessor’s vivid and toxic truths.
Entertainment & Arts
Mikael Wood

Mikael Wood is pop music critic for the Los Angeles Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement