Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is an immaculate act of damage control

Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” serves as damage control after divisive “Tortured Poets Department,” reuniting with hit-makers Max Martin and Shellback for precision-cut pop.



The 12-track album retreats from raw emotional honesty, possibly reflecting Swift’s happiness with Travis Kelce, trading psychological depth for expertly crafted hooks.



While standout tracks showcase Swift’s songwriting prowess, the collection feels like a calculated step back from her predecessor’s vivid and toxic truths.