Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo, sending plumes across South Bay
By Grace Toohey
Clara Harter and Mark E. Potts
An explosion and fire rocked a refinery in El Segundo on Thursday night, causing massive plumes of flames that could be seen for miles.

The city of El Segundo said that there was a fire at the Chevron refinery but that there is no public threat or evacuation orders in a 10:10 p.m. alert.

Videos taken when the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. showed an massive fireball erupt amid a loud extended roar. But over the next hour the flames died down considerably.
