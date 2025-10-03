Massive fire erupts at Chevron refinery in El Segundo

An explosion and fire rocked a refinery in El Segundo on Thursday night, causing massive plumes of flames that could be seen for miles.



The city of El Segundo said that there was a fire at the Chevron refinery but that there is no public threat or evacuation orders in a 10:10 p.m. alert.



Videos taken when the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. showed an massive fireball erupt amid a loud extended roar. But over the next hour the flames died down considerably.