VIDEO | 02:04
The free immersive exhibit where democracy lives in artistic darkness
Quincy Bowie Jr. staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Quincy Bowie Jr.
For artist Derek Fordjour, his sensorial experience “Nightsong” began with an idea about the voice. In a time where many feel silenced, and afraid to speak up, Fordjour creates a space of darkness where truth can be revealed, heard and felt. Hosted at the David Kordansky Gallery in Mid-City, “Nightsong” creates a unique space where the Black voice and its many songs are centered. Across four hours, the audience is taken on a journey moving through yearning, love, fear, and joy. Fordjour’s free exhibit runs until October. 11.
