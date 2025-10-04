The free immersive exhibit where democracy lives in artistic darkness

For artist Derek Fordjour, his sensorial experience “Nightsong” began with an idea about the voice. In a time where many feel silenced, and afraid to speak up, Fordjour creates a space of darkness where truth can be revealed, heard and felt. Hosted at the David Kordansky Gallery in Mid-City, “Nightsong” creates a unique space where the Black voice and its many songs are centered. Across four hours, the audience is taken on a journey moving through yearning, love, fear, and joy. Fordjour’s free exhibit runs until October. 11.

