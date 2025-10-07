Advertisement
Trump on paying furloughed workers backpay: ‘It Depends’
Trump on paying furloughed workers backpay: 'It Depends'

By Mark E. Potts
Trump administration threatens to withhold back pay from 750,000 federal workers during shutdown, despite 2019 law guaranteeing compensation. White House memo argues Congress must specifically authorize back pay in any funding bill, drawing criticism from Democrats, who say the move violates existing law. The threat is seen as pressure tactic to force lawmakers to reopen government as shutdown enters seventh day with no resolution in sight.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

