Trump on paying furloughed workers backpay: ‘It Depends’

Trump administration threatens to withhold back pay from 750,000 federal workers during shutdown, despite 2019 law guaranteeing compensation. White House memo argues Congress must specifically authorize back pay in any funding bill, drawing criticism from Democrats, who say the move violates existing law. The threat is seen as pressure tactic to force lawmakers to reopen government as shutdown enters seventh day with no resolution in sight.

