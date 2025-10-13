Palisades Bowl residents fight to save low-income housing after fire

For the longtime residents of the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Home Estates, a fire didn’t just destroy their homes — it initiated a desperate fight to keep some of the only affordable housing in the area. Months after a devastating fire, the owners of the mobile home park refuse to clear the debris or communicate with residents, leaving the future of a once-thriving community in limbo.
