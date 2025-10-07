How one agency fights the world’s deadliest animal
It’s easy to overlook the agencies that keep a county running. Curious about one of them, Tom visited the Santa Fe Springs headquarters of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.
It is one of five vector control districts in L.A. County that keep mosquito populations in check. He got a look inside their offices and joined a ride-along as specialists inspected problem areas and administered pesticides to fight what many consider the world’s deadliest animal: the mosquito.