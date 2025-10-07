Advertisement
How one agency fights the world’s deadliest animal
How one agency fights the world's deadliest animal

It’s easy to overlook the agencies that keep a county running. Curious about one of them, Tom visited the Santa Fe Springs headquarters of the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
It is one of five vector control districts in L.A. County that keep mosquito populations in check. He got a look inside their offices and joined a ride-along as specialists inspected problem areas and administered pesticides to fight what many consider the world’s deadliest animal: the mosquito.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

