Breaking News
Uber driver accused of intentionally starting fire that destroyed Pacific Palisades
Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:50
Uber driver accused of intentionally starting fire that destroyed Pacific Palisades
California

Uber driver accused of intentionally starting fire that destroyed Pacific Palisades

Mark Potts.
By Mark E. Potts
Senior Editor for Video Subscribe
Authorities on Wednesday also announced the arrest of 29-year-old Jonathan Rinderknecht, who is suspected of setting the initial fire on New Year’s Eve. Rinderknecht, of Florida, was charged with starting what eventually became the Palisades fire. Among the evidence that was collected from his digital devices was an image he generated on ChatGPT depicting a burning city, said U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli.
California
Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement