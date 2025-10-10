Jahkeem Stewart is making a big impact on USC’s football team

USC freshman Jahkeem Stewart began elite football training at age 12, when he measured 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds. Stewart towered over everyone he faced, dominating competition during a shorted high school career. Stewart and his mentor chose USC because the Trojans would challenge him, pushing a generational prospect to realize his potential.
