Jahkeem Stewart is making a big impact on USC’s football team

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



USC freshman Jahkeem Stewart began elite football training at age 12, when he measured 6-foot-4 and 360 pounds. Stewart towered over everyone he faced, dominating competition during a shorted high school career. Stewart and his mentor chose USC because the Trojans would challenge him, pushing a generational prospect to realize his potential.