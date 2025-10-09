Shoppers in California plan to splurge this holiday season — out of fear

Shoppers are expected to boost holiday spending 4.6% this year, but not from confidence — they’re buying now to beat expected tariff-driven inflation. The Pacific region shows the nation’s highest inflation concerns, with 72% of West Coast consumers citing tariff-related price increases as their top worry.