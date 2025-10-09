Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:44
The myths and realities of gentrification in Mexico City. Should you still visit?
Food

The myths and realities of gentrification in Mexico City. Should you still visit?

Daniel Hernandez.
Brenda Elizondo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
By Daniel Hernandez and Brenda Elizondo
Food
Daniel Hernandez

Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is the 2022 recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and a finalist for a James Beard Media Award in 2024 for his series on dining and travel in Mexico City.

Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

Advertisement