The myths and realities of gentrification in Mexico City. Should you still visit?

Daniel Hernandez is Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. He is the 2022 recipient of the inaugural Nell Minow Award for Cultural Criticism from the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., and a finalist for a James Beard Media Award in 2024 for his series on dining and travel in Mexico City.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.