Goodbye, pepperoni pizza? New state law to ban some ultraprocessed foods from school meals

A new California law will define, for the first time, ultraprocessed foods — and ban ones “of concern” in K-12 schools in the state of California.



The law, which Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Wednesday, provides a first-ever statutory definition of ultraprocessed foods in the U.S. and will ban some that are “of concern” in California schools starting in 2035.



Under the legislation, which is expected to touch off a major overhaul of school cafeteria meals, the state’s Department of Public Health will identify ultraprocessed foods “of concern” and “restricted school foods” — another prohibited category — by 2028. A year later, schools are required to begin phasing them out.