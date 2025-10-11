JJ Redick, Rick Caruso discuss new Palisades rec center

Los Angeles Lakers Coach JJ Redick and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso spoke to hundreds of people in Pacific Palisades on Oct. 7, 2025, about a privately-funded rebuild of the Palisades Recreation Center. The beloved community hub was badly damaged in the Palisades fire. Caruso told the crowd that the rebuild would begin in January and take about a year.
