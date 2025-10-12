Five hospitalized after helicopter crashes next to Huntington Beach hotel

Five people were hospitalized after a helicopter crash Saturday afternoon in Huntington Beach. The Huntington Beach Police Department and Huntington Beach Fire Department responded Saturday to the crash at Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Street, according to a social media post from the police department. Two people were pulled from the helicopter, and three people were injured on the street, police said.