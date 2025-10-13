Crowds gather to greet freed Israeli hostages, Palestinian prisoners in ceasefire deal

Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza on Monday, while Israel began releasing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that pummeled the territory, killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, and had left scores of captives in militant hands.



While major questions remain about the future of Hamas and Gaza, the exchange of hostages and prisoners raised hopes for ending the deadliest war ever between Israel and the militant group.



The ceasefire is also expected to be accompanied by a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza, parts of which are experiencing famine.



President Trump arrived in the region to mark the occasion and meet with leaders about postwar plans for the devastated Gaza Strip.

