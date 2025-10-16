The man who summited 72 of the nation’s highest peaks in a month

This fall, Spanish mountaineer Kilian Jornet climbed 72 summits over 14,000 feet in the contiguous U.S., including 15 in California. He traveled entirely under his own power, running 629 miles and biking 2,568 miles between peaks across Colorado, California and Washington.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.