Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:20
The man who summited 72 of the nation’s highest peaks in a month
California

The man who summited 72 of the nation’s highest peaks in a month

Jack Dolan.
Mark Potts.
By Jack Dolan and Mark E. Potts
This fall, Spanish mountaineer Kilian Jornet climbed 72 summits over 14,000 feet in the contiguous U.S., including 15 in California. He traveled entirely under his own power, running 629 miles and biking 2,568 miles between peaks across Colorado, California and Washington.
California
Jack Dolan

Jack Dolan is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. A winner of numerous national awards, he has twice been named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement