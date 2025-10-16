Breaking News
This East L.A. store is giving away free costumes to children affected by ICE
This East L.A. store is giving away free costumes to children affected by ICE

By Brenda Elizondo
Oscar Tellez is the founder of Magic Dream Party Rentals (@mgdpartyrental), a family-owned party supply store in East Los Angeles that has provided handmade costumes and party rentals for more than 30 years.

The business recently partnered with @raciesconvozph in an effort to support local families facing hardship.

Families are invited to submit a letter detailing their needs, and support will be provided based on urgency and circumstance.

If you are interested in supporting this cause or business, you can visit the store located at 4685 E. Olympic Blvd.
California
Brenda Elizondo

Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

