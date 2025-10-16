This East L.A. store is giving away free costumes to children affected by ICE

Oscar Tellez is the founder of Magic Dream Party Rentals (@mgdpartyrental), a family-owned party supply store in East Los Angeles that has provided handmade costumes and party rentals for more than 30 years.



The business recently partnered with @raciesconvozph in an effort to support local families facing hardship.



Families are invited to submit a letter detailing their needs, and support will be provided based on urgency and circumstance.



If you are interested in supporting this cause or business, you can visit the store located at 4685 E. Olympic Blvd.

