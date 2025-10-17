Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:46
At 93, he’s one of Santa Monica’s hottest yoga instructors
Lifestyle

Deborah Vankin.
Mark Potts.
By Deborah Vankin and Mark E. Potts
At 93, Salomon Delgado is a popular yoga instructor, teaching packed classes at a 24 Hour Fitness in Santa Monica. The nonagenarian offers his secrets for longevity, which include finding something that gives you joy and purpose.
Lifestyle
Deborah Vankin

Deborah Vankin is a Features writer for the Los Angeles Times covering the $6-trillion world of Wellness from a California perspective.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

