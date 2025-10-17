USC football: Three things for Notre Dame

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



One of college football’s greatest rivalries could be coming to an end Saturday night as #20 USC heads to South Bend to take on #13 Notre Dame. Stakes are incredibly high for the Trojans, who would enter the College Football Playoff conversation with a win. Los Angeles Times USC beat writer Ryan Kartje gives you three things to watch Saturday as the two rivals face off.