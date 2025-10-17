Inside the Brink’s heist: how alleged burglars behind $100-million theft were caught

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In June, seven men from the Los Angeles area were indicted on theft and conspiracy to commit theft charges for their alleged roles in the July 2022 Brink’s heist.



At a truck stop along the Grapevine, they pulled off what is believed to be the biggest jewelry heist in U.S. history and vanished into the predawn dark.



But one of them had already made a critical mistake. Investigators tracked pings from mobile phones connecting to towers along the route taken by a Brink’s 18-wheeler, leading to a break in the case.