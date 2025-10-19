Thousands gather for ‘No Kings’ protests across Southern California

In June, millions of demonstrators rallied across the nation for the first “No Kings” protests as the Trump administration’s agenda began coming into focus.
At that time, the Department of Homeland Security had begun carrying out large-scale immigration raids across Southern California, and Trump deployed military troops to Los Angeles in response to mass protests.
Since then, many Americans believe that Trump’s actions — doubling down on immigration raids in major cities, deploying National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., and embarking on an aggressive campaign against political opponents — have only become more severe.
