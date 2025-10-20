Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:47
Shrapnel fell onto CHP vehicle during U.S. military live-fire exercise over I-5
California

By Melody Gutierrez
Rong-Gong Lin II and Mark E. Potts
The U.S. military exercise that shot live-fire artillery rounds over Interstate 5 on Saturday dropped metal shrapnel onto a California Highway Patrol protective services detail for Vice President JD Vance, agency officials said Sunday.

The incident occurred shortly after the detail had escorted Vance to the Marine Corps event at Camp Pendleton. The CHP said that the shrapnel was from an explosive ordnance that was fired over Interstate 5 and “detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.” A CHP motorcycle with the detail also was struck.

The shrapnel fell in an area where CHP officers were gathered to close traffic along the I-5 in northern San Diego County, which cuts through Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
Melody Gutierrez

Melody Gutierrez is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she covered state government and politics for The Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and the Sacramento Bee. Gutierrez has written award-winning government accountability stories on wasteful spending, pension spiking, rape kit backlogs and failures in the foster care system.

Rong-Gong Lin II

Rong-Gong Lin II is a reporter for the Los Angeles Times based in San Francisco who specializes in covering statewide earthquake safety issues and other natural disasters, public health and extreme weather. The Bay Area native is a graduate of UC Berkeley and started at The Times in 2004.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

