Shrapnel fell onto CHP vehicle during U.S. military live-fire exercise over I-5

The U.S. military exercise that shot live-fire artillery rounds over Interstate 5 on Saturday dropped metal shrapnel onto a California Highway Patrol protective services detail for Vice President JD Vance, agency officials said Sunday.



The incident occurred shortly after the detail had escorted Vance to the Marine Corps event at Camp Pendleton. The CHP said that the shrapnel was from an explosive ordnance that was fired over Interstate 5 and “detonated overhead prematurely, striking and damaging a CHP patrol vehicle.” A CHP motorcycle with the detail also was struck.



The shrapnel fell in an area where CHP officers were gathered to close traffic along the I-5 in northern San Diego County, which cuts through Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.