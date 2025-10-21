Here’s how to eat three meals for under $25 a day in L.A.

Is it possible to eat breakfast, lunch and dinner in L.A. for under $25 total? L.A. Times Food writers Stephanie Breijo and Danielle Dorsey take on the challenge with three affordable recommendations each, spanning a Cantonese noodle house in San Gabriel Valley, an Argentine wine bar in Exposition Park and more.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.
Danielle Dorsey is a senior editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.
Stephanie Breijo is a reporter for the Food section and the author of its weekly news column. Previously, she served as the restaurants and bars editor for Time Out Los Angeles, and prior to that, the award-winning food editor of Richmond magazine in Richmond, Va. Born and primarily raised in Los Angeles, she believes L.A. to be the finest food city in the country and might be biased on that count but doesn’t believe she’s wrong.