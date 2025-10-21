Confederate monuments were toppled. New exhibition redefines the structures as Trump reinstalls them

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



As Trump reinstalls Confederate monuments, a provocative MOCA exhibition opens Thursday featuring removed statues, some 15 feet tall, displayed as protesters left them. The show pairs Confederate monuments with contemporary art, including photos of hooded KKK leaders and studio portraits of Black North Carolinians. Artist Kara Walker used a plasma cutter to slice apart and reconfigure a Stonewall Jackson statue into a breathtaking, violent new form.