LAX to shut down Terminal 5 for renovation ahead of Olympics

Los Angeles International Airport will shut down Terminal 5 for a “complete demolition” and overhaul project, it announced Monday.



The closure, slated for Oct. 28, comes as part of a $30-billion overhaul ahead of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles. The major renovation will “deliver a brand new terminal and airport experience,” according to an airport news release. It is only the latest of a series of expansion and overhaul projects that have kept LAX in a state of what feels like perpetual construction