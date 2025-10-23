Advertisement
LAX to shut down Terminal 5 for renovation ahead of Olympics
California

LAX to shut down Terminal 5 for renovation ahead of Olympics

By Suhauna Hussain and Brenda Elizondo
Los Angeles International Airport will shut down Terminal 5 for a “complete demolition” and overhaul project, it announced Monday.

The closure, slated for Oct. 28, comes as part of a $30-billion overhaul ahead of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics in Los Angeles. The major renovation will “deliver a brand new terminal and airport experience,” according to an airport news release. It is only the latest of a series of expansion and overhaul projects that have kept LAX in a state of what feels like perpetual construction
