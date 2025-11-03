At 65, she turned to tatoo’ing for self-care

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Sandee Althouse is on what she calls “a tattoo journey,” a very deliberate act of self care. Her husband of 35 years, Josh Wallace, had recently been diagnosed with a very serious disease and Althouse, in addition to being heartbroken, had become his caretaker while also working full-time as an announcer at KQED in San Francisco. Getting tattoo’d is a way for Althouse to shift focus back onto herself, in order to remain strong and resilient — for herself and her family. It’s easy to spin with anxiety when a family member is tragically ill. Sitting in a tattoo studio chair and feeling the ongoing prick of the needle for up to seven hours is a repetitive, almost meditative act that helps ground her in the present moment. It helps excise the emotional pain, giving it physical form — a release of sorts.