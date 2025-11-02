Advertisement
103 special L. A. Shops to find the perfect holiday gift
By Lisa Boone and Mark E. Potts
Shop for holiday gifts in real life at more than 100 Los Angeles independent stores. From Malibu to Pico Rivera, Silver Lake to Culver City, we’ve got you covered this holiday season when it comes to gifts. The best part? You don’t have to stress about whether your Amazon package will arrive in time for the holidays.
Lisa Boone is a features writer for the Los Angeles Times. Since 2003, she has covered home design, gardening, parenting, houseplants, even youth sports. She is a native of Los Angeles.

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

