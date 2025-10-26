Can California’s most remote lighthouse be saved?

Built the late 1800s as America’s most expensive lighthouse, this Northern California beacon has deterioratedd in isolation over the decades. A helicopter is the only safe way to access it. Preservationists have worked for three decades to restore the St. George Reef Lighthouse, but steep costs and extreme weather pose monumental restoration challenges.
