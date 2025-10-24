Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:12
Native plants in their native language
California

Native plants in their native language

You might recognize Southern California’s native plants — but do you know their names in the Tongva language?

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
The nonprofit TreePeople, in collaboration with language researchers and members of the Gabrielino-Tongva tribe, has launched a new project, The Plants of Tovaangar, that brings those names back to life. Visitors can now scan QR codes along a park trail to hear each plant’s name spoken in its original language. Tom Carroll stopped by to learn more about the effort. The park is open daily, sunrise to sunset, and admission is free.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement