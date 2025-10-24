Native plants in their native language

You might recognize Southern California’s native plants — but do you know their names in the Tongva language?

The nonprofit TreePeople, in collaboration with language researchers and members of the Gabrielino-Tongva tribe, has launched a new project, The Plants of Tovaangar, that brings those names back to life. Visitors can now scan QR codes along a park trail to hear each plant’s name spoken in its original language. Tom Carroll stopped by to learn more about the effort. The park is open daily, sunrise to sunset, and admission is free.