Is Lincoln Riley on the hot seat? The USC mailbag
Sports

Ryan Kartje.
Mark Potts.
By Ryan Kartje and Mark E. Potts
USC is on a bye week, so beat writer Ryan Kartje answers some reader questions.
SportsUSC Sports
Ryan Kartje

Ryan Kartje is the USC beat writer at the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after six years with the Southern California News Group. A Michigan native and University of Michigan graduate, Kartje previously wrote for Fox Sports Wisconsin and the Bloomington (Ind.) Herald-Times.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

