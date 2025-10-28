This is how much Dodger fans spent to be at the World Series this year

Ahead of Game 3 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, we talked to fans about how much they paid to attend the big game and whether it was worth it or not. Some fans bought their tickets in advance while others waited until the morning of to get a better deal. Tickets ranged from $660 to about $1,000.
Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.