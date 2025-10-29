Live Coverage
One man’s 25-year war against a tree
For the past two plus decades, Bill Neill has been battling one of America’s most invasive plants — the Tree of Heaven.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Originally brought to the U.S. from China in the late 1700s as a shade tree, it’s now spread aggressively across the country.

When you try to cut it down, it actually fights back — sending chemical “SOS” signals through its roots that cause new shoots to sprout. For the past few weeks, Bill has been clearing Tree of Heaven from the Eaton Fire burn scar free of charge (though tips are appreciated), helping homeowners stop this fast-growing invader before it takes over again.

Tom Carroll met up with him during one of his Altadena treatment missions.

You can get in touch with Bill here: bgneill@earthlink.net
Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

