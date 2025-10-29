One man’s 25-year war against a tree

For the past two plus decades, Bill Neill has been battling one of America’s most invasive plants — the Tree of Heaven.

Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Originally brought to the U.S. from China in the late 1700s as a shade tree, it’s now spread aggressively across the country.



When you try to cut it down, it actually fights back — sending chemical “SOS” signals through its roots that cause new shoots to sprout. For the past few weeks, Bill has been clearing Tree of Heaven from the Eaton Fire burn scar free of charge (though tips are appreciated), helping homeowners stop this fast-growing invader before it takes over again.



Tom Carroll met up with him during one of his Altadena treatment missions.



You can get in touch with Bill here: bgneill@earthlink.net