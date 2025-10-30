Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:23
Inside Evergreen Cemetery with the Barrio Boychik, Boyle Heights’ historian
California

Inside Evergreen Cemetery with the Barrio Boychik, Boyle Heights’ historian

Cerys Davies staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Mark Potts.
By Cerys Davies and Mark E. Potts
A tour in Los Angeles usually means riding around the city in an open-air vehicle, as a tour guide points out celebrity homes, scenic photo-ops and iconic movie locations.

But in Boyle Heights, local historian Shmuel Gonzales takes a personal approach. The community organizer who goes by the Barrio Boychik focuses his tours around the lesser-known stories of the historically multicultural neighborhood.

“We want our history told correctly and for it to represent the stories of the working-class immigrants who live here. We needed someone from the community to be able to do it,” said Gonzales, who’s sitting by the main gates of the Evergreen Cemetery, ready to begin the walking tour. “I had to step up to the call.”
CaliforniaDe Los
Cerys Davies

Cerys Davies is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She first joined The Times as an intern in the De Los section. In the Latino-focused vertical, she covered the growth of Latin music, profiled local artists and explored L.A.’s role in música Mexicana. She was born and raised in Monterey Park and graduated from Loyola Marymount University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement