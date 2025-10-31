Living next to the “Halloween” hedge

In Halloween (1978), Michael Myers disappears behind a particular hedge in South Pasadena—one of the film’s most unforgettable scares.

But the family that bought the house 26 years ago? They had never seen the movie — and had no idea they were moving next to horror history. Now they love it. Fans stop by year-round to grab photos with the famous hedge, and the family says it’s all part of the fun of stewarding a spooky SoCal landmark. Tom Carroll stopped to chat with one of the homeowners to learn more.