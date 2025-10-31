Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:26
Living next to the “Halloween” hedge
California

In Halloween (1978), Michael Myers disappears behind a particular hedge in South Pasadena—one of the film’s most unforgettable scares.

Tom Carroll. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times)
By Tom Carroll
Video Journalist Follow
But the family that bought the house 26 years ago? They had never seen the movie — and had no idea they were moving next to horror history. Now they love it. Fans stop by year-round to grab photos with the famous hedge, and the family says it’s all part of the fun of stewarding a spooky SoCal landmark. Tom Carroll stopped to chat with one of the homeowners to learn more.
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

