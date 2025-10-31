Advertisement
Not your average therapist’s office
Not your average therapist's office

By Rebecca Castillo
@bexcastillo stopped by Scribble in Highland Park to learn about the sliding-scale counseling services they offer in addition to their community events like concerts, acting classes, book clubs and more.
