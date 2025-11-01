From Barbie to Catrinas: This designer brings tradition to life for Día de Muertos

The Catrina or “La Calavera Catrina” is a prominent figure for Day of the Dead celebrations that honor deceased loved ones.



Traditionally known for its vibrant costumes and intricate face paint, honoring deceased loved ones, fashion designer Lily Martinez (@lilylove213) gives it a modern twist.



Previously a creative director for Barbie, Martinez reimagines the Catrina by infusing each design with her unique sense of style and fashion-forward vision.



Her collections include custom pieces inspired by the Dodgers, Lakers, and even a tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, created especially for Vanessa Bryant.



Martinez’s “Amor Eterno” exhibit is a free to the public and will available for visit until November 9th at Pico House in Los Angeles.