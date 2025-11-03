‘Back-to back, baby!’ Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory parade fills downtown with fans
Downtown Los Angeles was transformed into a sea of Dodger blue and white Monday, as thousands of fans from across Southern California filled the streets to get a glimpse of the back-to-back World Series champs.
Crowds at Metro stations and around downtown broke out into spontaneous “Go Dodgers” cheers and chants as fans awaited the team’s celebratory
parade and rally at Dodger Stadium.
