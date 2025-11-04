Election day: Californians show up to cast their ballots on Prop. 50

Live Coverage
California redistricting goes before voters on pivotal election day
By Brenda Elizondo
Polls show a major partisan divide on Proposition 50, the ballot measure pushed by California Democrats to help the party’s efforts to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives and stifle President Trump’s agenda.

In a survey by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies that was co-sponsored by The Times, more than 9 out of 10 Democrats support Proposition 50 and a similar proportion of Republicans oppose it. Among voters who belong to other parties, or identify as “no party preference,” 57% favored the ballot measure, while 39% opposed it.
Brenda Elizondo is an audience engagement fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She was previously a video content creator and reporter for L.A. Times Food and De Los, the Latinidad section. She received her bachelor’s degree in communications from Cal State Fullerton.

