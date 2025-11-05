Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:24
Voters approve Prop. 50. What happens next?
Politics

By Seema Mehta and Mark E. Potts
Proposition 50, the ballot measure overwhelmingly approved by California voters, could add up to five Democratic seats in California’s 52-member delegation.

Here’s what this means.
