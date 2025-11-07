Hurricane Melissa, Government Shutdown, California Health Costs: What to Know Today

Hurricane Melissa ripped through the Caribbean this week, with the death toll in Jamaica and Haiti topping 50. Meanwhile, President Trump suggested GOP lawmakers abandon the filibuster to reopen the government, breaking rank with many Republicans. The monthlong shutdown is hitting millions of Americans — federal employees are working without pay, airports are facing major delays, and SNAP benefits could run dry by Nov. 1. In California, 1.7 million people on Obamacare could see their monthly premiums soar 97% in 2026.