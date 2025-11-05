Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:30
Inside Metro’s little-known transit library and archive
California

Inside Metro’s little-known transit library and archive

Rebecca Castillo staff headshot at LA Times Photo Studio in El Segundo, CA on Thursday, July 24, 2025
By Rebecca Castillo
Video Journalist Follow
Did you know about Metro’s library and archives documenting the history of L.A. transit as far back as the 1870s?

@bexcastillo stopped by the library, on the 15th floor of Metro’s HQ next to Union Station, to learn more.

The library is free and open to the public by appointment only. If you’re interested in visiting, email library@metro.net.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was a special projects lead for the Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC. In her free time, you can find her hanging out at the Silver Lake Reservoir, drinking boba and exploring the city on foot.

Advertisement