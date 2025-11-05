Inside Metro’s little-known transit library and archive

Did you know about Metro’s library and archives documenting the history of L.A. transit as far back as the 1870s?



@bexcastillo stopped by the library, on the 15th floor of Metro’s HQ next to Union Station, to learn more.



The library is free and open to the public by appointment only. If you’re interested in visiting, email library@metro.net.