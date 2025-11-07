California Passes Prop 50 to Redraw Maps; Zohran Mamdani Elected as NYC’s Youngest Mayor

Voters in California passed Proposition 50, a Democrat-backed plan to redraw congressional maps ahead of the 2026 election. The measure, introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom, aims to counter redistricting initiatives in GOP-led states. Meanwhile, more than 2 million New York City voters cast their ballots in the mayoral election. Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic socialist who made national headlines this year, will become the city’s youngest mayor in a century.