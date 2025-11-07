Advertisement

Pelosi to Retire After Trailblazing Career, FAA Cuts Flights Amid Shutdown, and Deadly Typhoon Sweeps Asia

By Faith PinnowHost 
Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the trailblazing Democratic leader from San Francisco, announced she will not run for reelection. Pelosi has served in Congress since 1987 and made history as the first woman to lead the House. Meanwhile, the FAA announced it will cut 10% of flights across 40 major airports starting Friday. As the government shutdown moves into its second month, the agency says air traffic controllers, who are working without pay, are overwhelmed and understaffed. And a devastating typhoon swept through the Philippines before making landfall in Vietnam Thursday. The death toll has passed 100, as rescue crews continue searching for missing people.
